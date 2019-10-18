News

Deschutes County offering arts, culture grants

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners’ application process for its Arts & Culture grants program is now open. 

This marks the third year that Deschutes County will offer this grant opportunity, which is designed to increase arts and culture opportunities and make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents. 

A total of $20,000 will be distributed to local non-profit organizations. Last year, 16 groups were selected for grants ranging from $500 to $4,000. Funding is supplied by the County’s portion of proceeds from video lottery gaming. 

Eligible applicants are local non-profit organizations with programs or projects that meet the following criteria:

• Seek to increase arts and culture opportunities in Deschutes County

• Make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents

Organizations interested in being considered can apply online at www.deschutes.org/grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

