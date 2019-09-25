Deschutes County lifts public use fire restrictions early

BEND, Ore. - A reduced threat of severe wildfires has prompted Deschutes County officials to end public fire use restrictions a few weeks early.

Earlier this summer, county commissioners approved Resolution No. 2019-034, which imposed fire use restrictions on unprotected wild lands within unincorporated Deschutes County, as well as all properties owned by the county.

Since current weather patterns have decreased the threat and likelihood of high-intensity wildland fires, commissioners on Wednesday rescinded the resolution, which originally was set to expire on Oct.15.

While some fire regulations in other jurisdictions with Deschutes County have been lifted, other areas have regulations in place year-round, including a ban on burning in the Bend area. Check with your local fire department before burning debris to see if burning is allowed and to obtain any necessary permits.

Deschutes County urges residents to be fire safe year round and to always make sure campfires are COMPLETELY out before leaving them unattended.

For more information about protecting your neighborhood and home from wild land fire, please visit www.projectwildfire.org, or call the Deschutes County Forester at (541) 322-7117.