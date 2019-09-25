News

Deschutes County lifts public use fire restrictions early

Regulations were slated to end Oct. 15

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 12:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:05 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A reduced threat of severe wildfires has prompted Deschutes County officials to end public fire use restrictions a few weeks early.

Earlier this summer, county commissioners approved Resolution No. 2019-034, which imposed fire use restrictions on unprotected wild lands within unincorporated Deschutes County, as well as all properties owned by the county. 

Since current weather patterns have decreased the threat and likelihood of high-intensity wildland fires, commissioners on Wednesday rescinded the resolution, which originally was set to expire on Oct.15.

While some fire regulations in other jurisdictions with Deschutes County have been lifted, other areas have regulations in place year-round, including a ban on burning in the Bend area. Check with your local fire department before burning debris to see if burning is allowed and to obtain any necessary permits. 

Deschutes County urges residents to be fire safe year round and to always make sure campfires are COMPLETELY out before leaving them unattended.

For more information about protecting your neighborhood and home from wild land fire, please visit www.projectwildfire.org, or call the Deschutes County Forester at (541) 322-7117.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15