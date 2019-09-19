News

Deschutes County 'Goldilocks' program receives national honor

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 05:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:21 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. -  Last week, Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, awarded Deschutes County’s Goldilocks Program an Oregon Innovation Now Award at an awards ceremony in Portland. The program is highlighted in their Oregon Innovations to Address Addiction report, which spotlights innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.

“The Innovation Now Initiative recognizes revolutionary programs, such as the Goldilocks Program, that are transforming the response to addiction in Oregon and offering solutions during a time of crisis,” says Jessica Hulsey, founder of the Addiction Policy Forum. 

The Goldilocks program is a three-tiered initiative that aims to use the “just right” intervention for each participant.

Clean Slate, the first tier, refers low level drug suspects to local medical providers instead of prosecuting them. Boost, the second tier, employs traditional prosecution for those charged with drug crimes beyond just possession. And Deter uses enhanced prosecution measures on repeat offenders charged with serious drug crimes related to manufacturing and delivery.

The program, nearing its second anniversary, was spearheaded by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, and is a countywide collaborative effort involving two federally qualified health centers, Mosaic Medical, La Pine Community Health Center; Crabtree and Rahmsdorff Defense Services; five law enforcement agencies, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Ranch Police Department; and three drug treatment facilities, Bend Treatment Center, Pfeifer & Associates; and BestCare Treatment Services.

“It is an honor to receive this award and to have the Goldilocks program recognized by Addiction Policy Forum as an innovative solution to the addiction crisis,” says Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.

For too long, our criminal justice system has treated people suspected of drug offenses with one size fits all interventions. Predictably, this has resulted in most people being treated either too harshly or too leniently. Goldilocks changes this by medically treating those who are addicted to drugs and punishing those who repeatedly deal drugs on our streets.

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states