Deschutes County 'Goldilocks' program receives national honor

Deschutes County Goldilocks Program receives Oregon Innovation Now Award (L to R) Su-Chin Ward, Clean Slate Substance Use Disorder Counselor; Andrew Doyle, Deschutes County DDA ; John Hummel, Deschutes County DA; Kathleen Meehan Coop, DeschutesSafe Management Analyst; Sarah Wiggers , Clean Slate Administration Support (Photo: Sebastian Avila/Addiction Policy Forum)

Deschutes County Goldilocks Program receives Oregon Innovation Now Award (L to R) Su-Chin Ward, Clean Slate Substance Use Disorder Counselor; Andrew Doyle, Deschutes County DDA ; John Hummel, Deschutes County DA; Kathleen Meehan Coop, DeschutesSafe Management Analyst; Sarah Wiggers , Clean Slate Administration Support (Photo: Sebastian Avila/Addiction Policy Forum)

BEND, Ore. - Last week, Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, awarded Deschutes County’s Goldilocks Program an Oregon Innovation Now Award at an awards ceremony in Portland. The program is highlighted in their Oregon Innovations to Address Addiction report, which spotlights innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.

“The Innovation Now Initiative recognizes revolutionary programs, such as the Goldilocks Program, that are transforming the response to addiction in Oregon and offering solutions during a time of crisis,” says Jessica Hulsey, founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

The Goldilocks program is a three-tiered initiative that aims to use the “just right” intervention for each participant.

Clean Slate, the first tier, refers low level drug suspects to local medical providers instead of prosecuting them. Boost, the second tier, employs traditional prosecution for those charged with drug crimes beyond just possession. And Deter uses enhanced prosecution measures on repeat offenders charged with serious drug crimes related to manufacturing and delivery.

The program, nearing its second anniversary, was spearheaded by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, and is a countywide collaborative effort involving two federally qualified health centers, Mosaic Medical, La Pine Community Health Center; Crabtree and Rahmsdorff Defense Services; five law enforcement agencies, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Ranch Police Department; and three drug treatment facilities, Bend Treatment Center, Pfeifer & Associates; and BestCare Treatment Services.

“It is an honor to receive this award and to have the Goldilocks program recognized by Addiction Policy Forum as an innovative solution to the addiction crisis,” says Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.

“For too long, our criminal justice system has treated people suspected of drug offenses with one size fits all interventions. Predictably, this has resulted in most people being treated either too harshly or too leniently. Goldilocks changes this by medically treating those who are addicted to drugs and punishing those who repeatedly deal drugs on our streets.”

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.