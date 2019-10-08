News

Deschutes County court mediation program marks 25 years

Also offering free conflict resolution training

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:08 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:08 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Circuit Court is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the court’s Volunteer Mediation Program on Friday, Oct. 18 at noon at the Deschutes County Courthouse.

The court’s mediation program, established in 1994, resolves in excess of 65% of small claims cases and 90% of landlord-tenant cases that participate in mediation.

When parties mediate and reach a mutually agreeable resolution, not only are they more satisfied with the outcome, but they are more committed to abiding by the agreement. And mediation saves both litigants and the court system time and money.

Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters is scheduled to speak at the Anniversary Celebration, which will recognize the over 50 volunteers who have served the program since its inception.

Immediately following the Anniversary Celebration, the court is offering a free community training: Effective Conflict Resolution Techniques presented by Jim Melamed, CEO of Mediate.com.  The free community training will be held in the Jury Assembly room from 1 – 3 pm.

Jim Melamed has been mediating in Oregon since 1983 and is CEO of the most visited conflict resolution site in the world, Mediate.com.  Jim is excited to share a number of the most effective approaches for assisting people to reach agreement.  When confronted with conflict, the basic choices are “fight, flee or figure it out.” Jim will share a number of valuable approaches to “figure things out,” and not barely, but optimally.

What:    Mediation Program 25th Anniversary Celebration

When:   October 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM

What:    Free community training: Effective Conflict Resolution Techniques

When:   October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM

Where: Deschutes County Courthouse, Jury Assembly Room

              1100 NW Bond Street

              Bend, Oregon 97703

For more information, please contact:

Celeste Hasbrouck

Mediation Program Coordinator

Deschutes County Circuit Court

Celeste.V.Hasbrouck@ojd.state.or.us

541-388-5325

###

The Oregon Judicial Department includes the Oregon Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Tax Court, circuit courts in every county, and the Office of the State Court Administrator. Oregon’s state courts are dedicated to access, fairness, respect, and justice for all. For more information about Oregon’s state courts, self-help resources, and more, visit www.courts.oregon.gov.

