Deschutes County Circuit Court seeks volunteer mediators

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Circuit Court is recruiting volunteers to serve as mediators in small claims and landlord-tenant cases. The Court is currently accepting applications for a free 40-hour Basic Plus Mediation Skills training scheduled for November 4 – 8.

Volunteer mediators for the Circuit Court get an opportunity to both serve their community and play an integral role in our local justice system.

The Court’s mediation program, established in 1994, resolves in excess of 65% of small claims cases and 90% of landlord-tenant cases that participate in mediation.

When parties mediate and reach a mutually agreeable resolution, not only are they more satisfied with the outcome, but they are more committed to abiding by the agreement. Mediation also saves both litigants and the court system time and money.

For more information about the program and upcoming training, please contact:

Celeste Hasbrouck

Mediation Program Coordinator

Deschutes County Circuit Court

Celeste.V.Hasbrouck@ojd.state.or.us

541-388-5325