News

Deschutes County 4-Hers take part in coding event

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 10:33 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:35 AM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - Youth in Deschutes County will join more than 150,000 children across the country in the 12th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day challenge throughout the month of October. This year's challenge, Game Changers, teaches young people coding skills through three engaging hands-on activities.

Deschutes County youth will hold a 4-H NYSD event featuring the Game Changers challenge on Monday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, Building 3 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, this hands-on experience includes a computer-based activity on Google's CS First platform, as well as two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles.

Game Changers is perfect for first-time and beginner coders, ages 8 to 14.

To register, contact the OSU Extension Office in Deschutes County at 541-548-6088 ext. 79560.

About Oregon 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


