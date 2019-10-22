Deschutes County 4-Hers take part in coding event

REDMOND, Ore. - Youth in Deschutes County will join more than 150,000 children across the country in the 12th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day challenge throughout the month of October. This year's challenge, Game Changers, teaches young people coding skills through three engaging hands-on activities.

Deschutes County youth will hold a 4-H NYSD event featuring the Game Changers challenge on Monday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, Building 3 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, this hands-on experience includes a computer-based activity on Google's CS First platform, as well as two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles.

Game Changers is perfect for first-time and beginner coders, ages 8 to 14.

To register, contact the OSU Extension Office in Deschutes County at 541-548-6088 ext. 79560.

About Oregon 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.