DEQ offers grants for waste prevention, reuse, recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is awarding up to $600,000 in grants for projects that promote waste prevention, reuse or recovery. Local governments, nonprofit organizations and federally-recognized tribal nations are encouraged to apply. Funding for projects that prevent wasted food is also available to public schools, colleges and universities.

For this grant round, the Grant Program aims to foster new partnerships with community-based organizations in Oregon. Focus points will be given to projects involving two or more organizations where materials management outcomes would assist a local community in Oregon.

Grant applications and instructions are available on DEQ's website, and all completed applications are due Friday, October 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST. DEQ's website provides answers to frequently asked questions, and hosts a series of other helpful documents, such as detailed application instructions, project ideas, presentations, and a running list of questions and answers from the public.

For more information about DEQ's grants, visit https://www.oregon.gov/deq/mm/Pages/Grants.aspx or contact Marie Diodati at 503-229-5446 or Diodati.Marie-Helene@deq.state.or.us.