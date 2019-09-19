News

Deputy hurt in shootout last month leaves hospital

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Washington County sheriff's deputy is out of the hospital, a month after he and another officer were hurt in a shootout with a man near Hagg Lake.

KPTV-TV reports Corporal Jeremy Braun was released from the hospital last week but faces months of doctor visits, procedures, and treatments, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say Braun and another deputy, Chris Iverson, were shot Aug. 8 by Dante Halling and returned fire.

Iverson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that night.

Halling allegedly walked onto a property near Gaston, took two guns out of an outdoor safe and walked into the woods, where police searched for with dogs and a tactical team before they found him.

Halling was also shot, and remained in the hospital for weeks before he was booked into jail on 15 charges related to the shootings, including attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

