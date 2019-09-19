Officers shoot, kill person in West Salem Goodwill store
(Update: Removing reference to sheriff's deputies firing shots)
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities shot and killed a person inside a West Salem Goodwill during a narcotics investigation.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Dustin Newman with sheriff's office told the Statesman Journal that the person they described as a suspect is dead.
No officers were injured in the incident that happened during a Polk Interagency Narcotics Team operation.
Goodwill spokeswoman Dale Emanuel says the store appeared to have 25-30 customers and two dozen employees inside at the time.
Shopper Alicia Pedroza, of Salem, says everything happened fast. She says a "guy ran in" and it looked like a few officers tackled him to the floor.
The Salem Police Department is leading the investigation.