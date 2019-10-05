News

Deployed Redmond mom surprises kids as 'Panther' mascot

Family, crowd cheer happy football homecoming

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 01:08 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:18 AM PDT

Deployed mother returns home at...

REDMOND, Ore. - Last week was Homecoming at Redmond High School, but there was another, very special surprise homecoming on the football field Friday night for one Redmond military family, a happy reunion witnessed by a cheering crowd.

Unknown to most folks until the big pre-game reveal, there was an imposter wearing the Redmond Panthers mascot costume this night: Tanya Procter, whose typical uniform is as a human resource specialist in the U.S. Army.

Procter deployed last December and was sent to Kuwait in February.

She said she reached out to Assistant Principal Doug Taylor about four weeks ago to arrange her own very special homecoming surprise for son Brody, who's in the 11th grade, and daughter Kylie, a ninth-grader.

So when it came time for the coin toss, there was the "Redmond Panther," as the announcer welcomed "someone special who came a long way this evening."

Then, off came the furry gloves and that big Panther head -- and down came the happy tears for Tanya's son and daughter, followed by a warm, long welcome-home hug.

"This is huge!" Tanya Procter said a few minutes later. "I've been gone for a little over 10 months, and this is a big deal. And I just want to thank Redmond High School for making it all happen."

Brody said, "I was really surprised, because all of a sudden, the Panther started taking off the gloves and her head. And then, I was like, 'Wait a minute -- this isn't right.' Then all of a sudden, I see my mom, and I started crying."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick