DEA warns of counterfeit prescription pills from Mexico

Agency says they contain dangerous fentanyl

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 08:05 PM PST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:05 PM PST

SEATTLE - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's regional office in Seattle alerted the public Monday of dangerous counterfeit pills killing Americans. It said Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in minute doses, for distribution throughout North America. 

"Illicit fentanyl distribution has made drug use more life-threatening than ever in the Pacific Northwest," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. "Alarmingly, this year we have seized more than 16 kilograms of fentanyl, which equates to more than 8 million dosage units."

Based on a sampling of tablets seized nationwide between January and March 2019, DEA found that 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

"Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution," said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. "Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year."

Fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug.  

A lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be about two milligrams, but can vary based on an individual's body size, tolerance, amount of previous usage and other factors. The full Fentanyl Signature Profiling Program Report on the recent drug sampling and testing is available here: https://admin.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2019-10/DEA_Fentanyl_Signature_Profiling_Program_Report-Oct-2019.pdf

