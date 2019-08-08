DCSO's 2nd annual Deputy Day Camp coming up Aug. 13

Kids, parents are invited to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Deputy Day Camp (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is excited to once again offer our Deputy Day Camp this year on Tuesday, August 13. Deputy Day Camp is designed to give kids age 6-12 the opportunity to immerse themselves in the work of a Deputy Sheriff.

To accommodate as many kids as possible, we will be offering both morning and afternoon sessions. Each session will include crime scene investigation, squirt gun range with firearms safety, tours of SWAT and Incident Command vehicles, photo station in official DCSO gear, simulated traffic stops, DCSO Search and Rescue equipment, and an exciting K9 demonstration.

Deputy Day Camp will be held at the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office public safety campus located at 63333 Highway 20 West. Deputy Day Camp times are 9:00am - 12:00pm and 1:00pm -3:30pm. We ask that parents remain on site and bring any snacks or drinks for their kids. NO pre-registration is required. Kids only need to show up, have fun, and become a Junior Deputy Sheriff. Spanish-speaking services will be available during this event.

A video of last year's Deputy Day Camp can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/XAar_LtHtIY