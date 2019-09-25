DCSO: La Pine man crashes stolen motorcycle after pursuit

Off-road motorcycle crashed after brief pursuit in La Pine, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies say (Photo: DCSO)

LA PINE, Ore. - (Update: Adding alleged traffic violations, photo)

A La Pine man who crashed a stolen off-road motorcycle after a brief chase Tuesday night was taken to the hospital in Bend and cited in lieu of custody on three charges, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Around 8:25 p.m., a deputy tried to stop an off-road motorcycle operated by Anthony Lee Scott, 32, for traffic violations near the intersection of Amber Lane and Big Timber Drive, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

The alleged violations were an off-road vehicle being operated on a highway and no lighting on the motorcycle, the sergeant said.

Scott allegedly refused to stop and sped away. "The deputy pursued for a brief time before discontinuing the pursuit in the interest of community safety," Vander Kamp said in a news release.

About 10 minutes later, 911 dispatchers received a call of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash about a half -mile away, at the intersection of Day Road and Snowberry Lane, Vander Kamp said.

A second deputy arrived at the crash scene and provided medical aid to Scott until paramedics from the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District arrived.

Scott was taken by ambulance to St. Charles-Bend with non-life threatening injuries, Vander Camp said. The cause of the crash was under investigation

During the investigation, deputies said they learned the motorcycle had been stolen earlier this year from a home in McMinnville.

Scott was cited in lieu of custody at the hospital on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony attempting to elude and reckless driving.

"Instead of a physical arrest, the citation in lieu of custody releases the person on the promise to appear in court at a specified date and time," Vander Kamp said.

Due to federal patient privacy laws, the sergeant said he could not specify why the arrest by citation was used.

"However, citations in lieu of custody are often used when people are charged with certain misdemeanor or felony offenses, are too unhealthy or ill for jail, they require emergent medical or mental health care at a hospital or several other unusual circumstances," Vander Kamp wrote.

"However, a citation in lieu of custody is still an arrest, and does not discount the seriousness of the alleged crimes," he added.