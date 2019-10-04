News

Daytime paving planned for Hwy. 20 near Santiam Pass

Next Monday through Thursday, weather permitting

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 12:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:35 PM PDT

SISTERS, Ore. - The construction project on U.S. Highway 20 near Santiam Pass will be paving and striping during the day, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., next Monday through Thursday, weather permitting, ODOT said Friday.

The work includes the Mount Washington Viewpoint parking area. Access to the viewpoint will be closed for one or two days.

Night temperatures are now too cold for paving and striping to be done successfully in the area.

The only work remaining on the project will be six new guardrail end section installations. That is scheduled for late October.  

The project covers almost 14 miles from Santiam Junction (U.S. 20/OR 22) in Linn County (milepost 74.5) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County (milepost 88.2). Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays, with two-way traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. 

All work is weather-dependent, because paving requires dry and warm conditions. Travelers should stay alert, watch for signs and drive cautiously through construction zones.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone. 

