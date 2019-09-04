News

DA: OSP troopers justified in Grants Pass killing

During struggle for gun at OSP office

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Josephine County district attorney has found two Oregon State Police troopers were justified in the fatal shooting last month of a man during a struggle for a detective's gun at the OSP office in Grants Pass.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Josephine County District Attorney Ryan Mulkins says there was legal justification for the Aug. 6 shooting of Brandon C. Jones.

The 39-year-old was under investigation in a child sexual abuse case when he was shot by Lt. Stephanie Bigman and Trooper Josh Quick.

Officials say Jones was being questioned at the state police office in Grants Pass when he was told he was under arrest.

Authorities say Jones punched Detective Brendan Quirke and took his gun, which went off during a struggle without hitting anyone.

Bigman and Quick shot Jones three times and he died in the office.

