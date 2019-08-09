DA clears Redmond officers, affirms 4 of 5 'viral video' arrests

5 arrests in Redmond DUII and aftermath

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Thursday he concluded Redmond police officers responded properly in late June when they arrested five people after an alleged drunken driving hit-and-run incident. But he also decided one of the five, among those recording the scene in videos that went viral, won't face charges.

Here's Hummel's news release on the incident:

"On June 29, 2019, Redmond police officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of NW 12th St and NW Sprucewood Court. Officers ended up arresting five people. The arrests were recorded by some of the arrested people, and cellphone videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

"Allegations were made by some members of the public that the arrests of some of the suspects were unjust and that excessive force was used by the officers when they arrested some of the suspects.

"Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and his team reviewed the evidence and determined that no Redmond Police Officer committed a crime while making these arrests, thus no criminal charges were filed against any officers.

"The Redmond Police Department conducted an internal review of the allegations and concluded that the force used by the officers did not violate Redmond Police Department policies."

"Criminal charges were filed against four of the suspects, as follows:

·Cash Reese, an 18-year-old resident of Redmond, was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a peace officer.

·Kameron Leisek, a 19-year-old resident of Redmond, was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

·Lorence Ortega, a 19-year-old resident of Redmond, was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a peace officer.

·Brett Blake, a 39-year-old resident of Redmond, was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person."

"Statement from District Attorney Hummel:

“Our community entrusts our law enforcement officers with the privilege of deciding when and how to take away a person’s liberty by arresting them. With this privilege comes the responsibility to exercise this power judiciously, respectfully, and safely. "

"Because of this, when it is alleged that an officer arrested someone unjustly, or that they used excessive force in making an arrest, I take the matter seriously and personally review the evidence and law. After doing so in this case, I determined that the arrests were lawful and the force used to make the arrests was appropriate, given the circumstances.”

"Reese, Leisek, Ortega, and Blake are presumed innocent and have the right to a trial," Hummel's statement concluded.

Brett Blake's wife, Marlana Blake, 40, also was arrested at the time by Redmond police on charges of interfering with a police officer.

Redmond police said she was recording video and was arrested for getting too close to officers during the dispute. But they noted at the time that it's not illegal for citizens to film police activity.

Asked by NewsChannel 21 about that fifth arrest, Hummel said, "It was a close call on (Marlana) Blake. I understand why the police charged her."

However, Hummel added, "After a close review of the facts and the law, I determined that her actions did not constitute the crime of interference."