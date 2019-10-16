News

Culver man held after barricading self in Redmond tire shop

PD: He falsely claimed gunman tried to steal car

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 02:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:09 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: Culver man arrested; police say he falsely claimed gunman trying to steal car)

A Culver man who called police Tuesday afternoon to falsely claim a gunman was trying to steal a car from a downtown Redmond tire shop barricaded himself in the business’s office and was arrested after negotiators convinced him to surrender, police said.

 

Police were called around 12:15 p.m. to the Oregon Tire Shop on Northwest Fifth Street, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

 

It turned out the call came from Oscar Landetta Bello of Culver, who reported a person with a handgun was trying to steal a car at the business. Chambers said arriving officers quickly learned Landetta Bello was the subject of a restraining order, preventing him from being at the shop, and that there had been no attempt to steal a car and no gun was present at the scene.

 

Landetta Bello had barricaded himself in the office, Chambers said. A perimeter was secured and officers began talking with Landetta Bello by phone.

 

Bend Police Department crisis team negotiators responded to assist and eventually convinced Landetta Bello to give himself up to police. He was taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. and arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, second-degree criminal trespass and initiating a false police report.

 

Landetta Bello was taken to St. Charles Redmond for an evaluation. Chambers said he will be taken to jail after he’s released from the hospital.

 

Redmond police expressed appreciation for the help provided by Bend police, Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office. Chambers also said the tire shop’s owners and employees worked with law enforcement o bring the incident to a successful, peaceful conclusion.

