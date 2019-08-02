CRR horse-drawn cart rider recovering from hit-and-run

CRR hit-and-run victim recovering

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. - A Crooked River Ranch man is recovering in a Bend hospital after Jefferson County sheriff's deputies say he was the victim of a hit-and-run collision with his horse-drawn cart, leading to another ranch resident's arrest on DUII and other charges.

The family of 66-year-old Isaac Goodin said he lives a happy, mellow life. He and his wife, Jeani, have lived on Quail Road for more than 20 years.

Jeani said Isaac was riding around the area on Tuesday evening on his horse-drawn cart, as he always does.

"He had every sign on -- every reflector, anything he could have on,” Jeani said outside St. Charles Bend.

Around 5:30 p.m., Jeani said her husband called to let her know he was going on one final loop around the neighborhood. She soon returned from the grocery store to a shocking scene, with sheriff’s deputies and medical crews surrounding their home.

They told her their horse, Wilbur, had suffered only a scraped knee, but Isaac was going to the hospital.

Once they reunited, Jeani said she was "very shocked at how he looked. He's all broken."

Deputies said Isaac was almost home from his ride when a man driving a Chevy Tahoe crashed into him and didn't stop. They soon determined that man was Scott Stickley, 54.

"He drove off -- he left them," Jeani said.

Deputies said they later found Stickley at his Crooked River Ranch home. According to a court document, deputies said Stickley admitted being involved in a crash earlier in the evening, and also to shaving his head and facial hair before deputies arrived.

Deputies arrested Stickley on several charges, including failure to perform the duties of a driver, DUII and reckless driving.

Deputies said Stickley's blood-alcohol content at the jail was .20, which is more than twice Oregon's legal limit.

Stickley posted 10 percent of his $25,000 bail and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon, after an initial court appearance. He's due in court for an arraignment on an expected indictment next Thursday.

Jeani said she has some questions she would like Stickley to answer.

"Why? How could you?" she asked. "What makes you do something like that?."

Isaac Goodin is recovering at the Bend hospital, where he was listed in fair condition Thursday. But Jeani said there's still a lot left up in the air.

"We don't know what the results are,” she said. “At this point, it's life-changing for him."

Still, she said she feels lucky her husband survived the crash and is optimistic about his road to recovery.

Jeani also said she wants to thank the entire Crooked River Ranch community for rallying together to help her husband. Crooked River Ranch Riders have organized a fundraiser for Isaac and Wilbur on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 17071 Southwest Blue Jay Road.

The Goodin family also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.