Crooked River Ranch water pipe break causes outage

86 affected; boil-water notice to follow repairs

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 06:01 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:07 PM PDT

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. - A water pipe broke Thursday, disrupting water service to nearly 90 customers of Crooked River Ranch Water Co. and prompting emergency repairs, to be followed by a boil-water notice until water test results come back.

The company, which serves about 1,600 customers, said the break occurred in a plastic pipe at the intersection of Commercial Loop and Business Circle, affecting 86 customers along those roads, as well as Horny Hollow Trail and Buffalo Place.

The company said on its website that repairs should be complete Thursday evening. 

As a precaution, the affected areas will be under a boil-water notice until   test results are returned, likely Saturday.

General Manager Frank Day said they were working to replace a 20-foot segment of plastic pipe "out in the pucker brush that likely broke because a rock was sitting on it, eventually wearing through.

