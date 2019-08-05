Crook County websites knocked out by hackers

Message seen at Crook County Sheriff's Office jai website on Sunday claimed the site had been " hacked by Iranian hackers " - other county web pages also affected

Message seen at Crook County Sheriff's Office jai website on Sunday claimed the site had been " hacked by Iranian hackers " - other county web pages also affected

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Websites go down all the time, for a variety of usually technical reasons. But some weekend visitors to Crook County's government and sheriff's office websites got more than an error message: They saw a worrisome note that the sites had been "hacked by Iranian hackers."

"Hacked by Mamad Warning," the brief message stated, below an Iranian flag and a well-known Guy Fawkes mask used by Anonymous, an international "hactivist" group known for cyber-attacks on governments, institutions and agencies, as well as corporations.

"We are always closer to you," the small print states. "Your identity is known to us. Your information is for us;) take care."

Later, most website viewers got a more traditional error message that the site could not be reached.

In a posting to the sheriff's office Facebook page on Sunday, Sgt. Mitch Madden noted the hack had hit the agency's website and other county web pages.

"This hack has NOT affected any sensitive law enforcement systems," Madden wrote. "The IT Department has been made aware of the issue, and at this time, we have no further details to provide."

A similar message appeared on the Murfreesboro, Tennessee city government website over the weekend as well, at its water and sewer bill payment website, The Tennesseean reported. Officials said customer information had not been compromised.

In 2017, the Iranian hacker that goes by the Mamad Warning alias hacked the official website of the Palestinian High Judicial Council, The Hack Post reported.