News

Crook County SO joins holiday driving enforcement effort

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:59 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:59 AM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be joining other law enforcement agencies around the state and country in a national high-visibility enforcement event during the Labor Day holiday.  The goal is to increase the number of law enforcement officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers.    

 

The focus of the high visibility enforcement is to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to ask and to encourage all drivers to be responsible and not drive if you have been drinking.  Please step up and speak out, and don’t allow others to drive impaired.

 

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA, and Oregon Impact. Please be safe and responsible during this holiday season. 

 

