Crook County Sheriff's Office Citizens Academy coming up

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - On Feb. 5, 2020, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office will begin its seventh session of the Citizen’s Academy. Members of the public are encouraged to apply for the 13-week academy and learn more about “your” Sheriff’s Office.

Members will learn everything from the history of policing, criminal investigations, use of force, drug teams, and SWAT teams that all play a big role in making the Sheriff’s Office what it is. The Citizen’s Academy is a great program that allows citizens in the community to interact with members of the Sheriff’s Office.

If you are interested in attending the Citizen’s Academy please stop by the Sheriff’s Office and pick up an application.

If you have any questions about the Citizen’s Academy, please feel free to call the Sheriff’s Office or stop by during business hours and we would be happy to talk to you.