News

Crook County schools superintendent is also teaching

Spends lunch hour leading Human Development class

By:
  • Holly Scholz Crook County School District

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:02 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - "What's your favorite thing that begins with the letter W?"

The teen reads aloud the question from her Chat Pack card.

"Honestly, it's water. I have a serious obsession with water," she told her classmates.

"That's a healthy thing," her teacher responded. "Your body is made up of water, so you're probably going to enhance your health. Right on."

Students took turns holding a "talking piece" while they sat in a circle, answering questions presented on their Chat Pack cards.

"There's a lot of research about circle work with kids," pointed out Crook County School District Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson. "Circle is a process for gaining connections between one another, and when your brain feels connected to your environment, you're a better learner."

She uses this circle time technique with the 11 students in her Human Development class at Crook County High School.

Each school day – during what would normally be her lunch hour – the superintendent heads off to CCHS to be a teacher. During that time, she is totally focused on her students.

Not every superintendent gets this lucky.

When Johnson discovered that there was a need for the Human Development course in the high school, she offered to teach the class. She had taught Human Development at the college level and felt she could offer students a great experience.

"I thought about the opportunity to connect to students, teachers and staff by working right at the classroom level," she said. "If I truly want to understand the work in the classroom from the current culture and time, what better way to refresh my skills and stay relevant than to get in there and do the work of teaching."

And her students say they like having the district superintendent as their teacher.

"It's a different environment than the rest of the teachers," said CCHS sophomore Brooklyn Hamlin, adding that she thinks it's really smart of Dr. Johnson to teach a high school class.

"She has taught college classes, so she has experience, and it helps because she gets to be back in a classroom with the kids she's in charge of," said Hamlin, who is interested in psychology. "She said that she hasn't been in a classroom for a long time."

Johnson knew she'd gain empathy by being in a high school classroom – and increase connections.

"Connections to the schools are very important to me. I'm getting to experience our high school from the inside, to get to know the daily grind of committing to teaching," she said. "It has increased my load, but I know it is worth it."

And the Human Development students – many of whom are interested in careers in education and nursing – are also teaching the superintendent a thing or two. Like what it's like to be present as a high school student in 2019, and what they experience and value.

"Because of my students, I can better understand the challenges they encounter and the effort and energy it takes to be a high school student," she says. "From our students, I'm learning how to make our school a better place for all students. They are beautiful people, authentic and savvy."

Johnson is committed to teaching the 18-week course this term and uses "Change Your Brain Change Your Life Before 25" by Jesse Payne as the textbook. The students are even eligible for Central Oregon Community College credit.

She appreciates her students welcoming her as their teacher.

"Having me lead this class requires them to be flexible and willing to allow me to re-learn daily teaching strategies," Johnson says. "It has been fun – and challenging."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15