Crook County schools seek budget committee member

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Crook County School District Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill a vacant budget committee position.

The board will review applications, and appointments will be made at an upcoming board meeting.

One position is open: Position #6, effective through June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for appointment, the candidate must live in Crook County, must not be an officer or employee of the Crook County School District, and must be a qualified voter of the district.

Applications are available at the district office, 471 NE Ochoco Plaza Drive in Prineville, by phoning 541-416-9963, or on the district website home page, www.crookcounty.k12.or.us.

The position will be open until filled or until the first official budget meeting in the spring of 2020.

Applications must be turned in to the district office or emailed to jan.martin@crookcounty.k12.or.us.