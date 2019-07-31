News

Crook County School District student registration begins

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 12:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:31 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Students who are new to the Crook County School District must register for the 2019-2020 school year during New Student Registration, a two-day event coming up next week.

New Student Registration is a new event designed to allow families who are new to Crook County to register all their students at one location. It is planned for 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8 at Crook County Middle School, 100 NE Knowledge St. in Prineville.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are new to the district must register.

Registration for returning students is available online. Parents may log in to their ParentVUE account to complete registration.

District families are invited to attend New School Year Kickoff events at their students’ schools. Families should have received a yellow postcard in the mail with dates and times.

Middle and high school students can get their class schedules during New School Year Kickoff. It is also an opportunity for families to get registration assistance, pay fees, ask questions, bring in documents and forms, register for athletics, and update contact information.

Families with elementary school students are not required to attend New School Year Kickoff, unless they need registration assistance.

For more information, call the district office at 541-447-5664.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22