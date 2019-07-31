Crook County School District student registration begins

Copyright 2018 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Students who are new to the Crook County School District must register for the 2019-2020 school year during New Student Registration, a two-day event coming up next week.

New Student Registration is a new event designed to allow families who are new to Crook County to register all their students at one location. It is planned for 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8 at Crook County Middle School, 100 NE Knowledge St. in Prineville.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are new to the district must register.

Registration for returning students is available online. Parents may log in to their ParentVUE account to complete registration.

District families are invited to attend New School Year Kickoff events at their students’ schools. Families should have received a yellow postcard in the mail with dates and times.

Middle and high school students can get their class schedules during New School Year Kickoff. It is also an opportunity for families to get registration assistance, pay fees, ask questions, bring in documents and forms, register for athletics, and update contact information.

Families with elementary school students are not required to attend New School Year Kickoff, unless they need registration assistance.

For more information, call the district office at 541-447-5664.