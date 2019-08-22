News

Crook County School District buys land next to high school

For $300,000; specific use not yet known

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Crook County School District on Thursday finalized its purchase of a 1.36-acre lot adjacent to Crook County High School for $300,000.

“We don’t have a specific use in mind, and it gives us many options,” CCSD Director of Business and Finance Anna Logan said in a news release Thursday. “It was considered an opportunity because it is a bare land parcel that is immediately adjacent to a school in an established neighborhood.”

The district bought the land using funds from its capital Reserve. The transaction closed Thursday.

The former owner demolished the house that was on the property, which borders the east side of the CCHS campus.

“When the property on Lynn Boulevard came up for sale, the board and district employees thoughtfully deliberated and decided it was wise to make an offer,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson.

Board members approved the purchase at the Aug. 12 board meeting.

“It will give us an opportunity to expand there if we need to and have some additional capacity for the district,” said Board Vice Chair Patti Norris. “It gives us options for things that we may want to do in the future.”

Johnson noted that CCSD board members and the people of CCSD have been very thoughtful in their approach to managing and leading the district.

Over the past year, a committee studied the future capital needs and strategized about needs and direction of the district in the upcoming years, Johnson said. They discussed the topic of acquiring land close to the high school in the long-range planning process.

“You don’t get the opportunity to buy the piece of ground next door every day,” board member Doug Smith said.

