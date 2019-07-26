News

Power restored for nearly 800 CEC members

Power was out for about six hours

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:06 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 06:37 PM PDT

Power outage in Powell Butte hits nearly 800 residences

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. - (Update: Power restored)

Nearly 800 Central Electric Cooperative customers were without power for up to six hours Thursday morning in the Powell Butte and Prineville areas, officials said.

In a posting to the co-op's outage center, CEC officials said the outage affected 785 members serviced by the Powell Butte substation.

By mid-morning, the co-op posted a tweet that said crews were on-site testing equipment at the substation and estimated it would take about two more hours to restore power.

The utility's outage map showed nearly 800 members still affected after 11 a.m.

Around 11:30 a.m., CEC Director of Member and Public Relations Brent Ten Pas said the crew would begin energizing the substation shortly and begin bringing members back online, beginning with the Baldwin Industrial Park.

The power was fully restored shortly after noon.

"The crew believes it was a load-related issue, but are still investigating," Ten Pas said.

The power outage began around 6:15 a.m. and affected Apple's Prineville offices but not their large data center, which is served by Pacific Power, nor Facebook's nearby facilities, Ten Pas said.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15