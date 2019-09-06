News

Crook County offers free diabetes prevention class

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 12:37 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:37 AM PDT

The Crook County Health Department is excited to offer a Fall Weigh-In Class starting this September. The class will be held at the Crook County Human Services Building at 422 NW Beaver Street. A welcome session will be held Wednesday, Sept.25 from 1-2 p.m. at this location. The welcome session previously scheduled for Oct, 1 has been canceled.

 

The Weigh-In class follows the curriculum of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, an evidence-based lifestyle change program for preventing Type 2 diabetes.

 

The year-long program helps participants learn ways to incorporate healthier eating and moderate physical activity, as well as problem-solving, stress-reduction and coping skills into their daily lives. Participants meet with a trained lifestyle coach and a small group of people who are making lifestyle changes to prevent diabetes.

 

This class is not designed for people with diabetes, but rather for people who have risk factors for diabetes, such as being overweight, inactive, having a family history, or a diagnosis of pre-diabetes. Sessions are weekly for the first 16 weeks, and then at least monthly for the rest of the year.

 

This class is free, but registration will be capped at 20 people. Please call to sign up early and reserve your space.

 

For more information and to sign up for the class, contact:

 

Kylie Loving

Crook County Health Department

Phone:             541-447-3260 ext. 133

Email :             Kloving@h.co.crook.or.us.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30