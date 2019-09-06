Crook County offers free diabetes prevention class

The Crook County Health Department is excited to offer a Fall Weigh-In Class starting this September. The class will be held at the Crook County Human Services Building at 422 NW Beaver Street. A welcome session will be held Wednesday, Sept.25 from 1-2 p.m. at this location. The welcome session previously scheduled for Oct, 1 has been canceled.

The Weigh-In class follows the curriculum of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, an evidence-based lifestyle change program for preventing Type 2 diabetes.

The year-long program helps participants learn ways to incorporate healthier eating and moderate physical activity, as well as problem-solving, stress-reduction and coping skills into their daily lives. Participants meet with a trained lifestyle coach and a small group of people who are making lifestyle changes to prevent diabetes.

This class is not designed for people with diabetes, but rather for people who have risk factors for diabetes, such as being overweight, inactive, having a family history, or a diagnosis of pre-diabetes. Sessions are weekly for the first 16 weeks, and then at least monthly for the rest of the year.

This class is free, but registration will be capped at 20 people. Please call to sign up early and reserve your space.

For more information and to sign up for the class, contact:

Kylie Loving

Crook County Health Department

Phone: 541-447-3260 ext. 133

Email : Kloving@h.co.crook.or.us.