Crook County receives grant to boost HPV vaccinations

Only 1/3 of adolescents have received vaccine

Sep 03, 2019

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:41 AM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine can prevent six different types of cancer, but only 34 percent of Crook County adolescents are up to date on their HPV vaccine. A new grant-funded program aims to boost those numbers and reduce the risk of related cancers.

 

On March 25, the Crook County Health Department applied for an OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program grant to help reduce HPV-related cancers by increasing awareness of the HPV vaccine among Crook County adolescents and parents.

 

As of August 1, the county was one of four applicants awarded $100,000 over the course of two years. 

 

How the project will reduce HPV-related cancers in Crook County

The project utilizes the Community Action Model (CAM), a community-driven framework used to enhance the skills and resources required to plan, implement, and evaluate health-related policies and actions.

 

The co-director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program, Jackilen Shannon, explains, “The goal is that each program results in policy, systems and/or environmental changes, which can have a larger impact on improving public health than a single project and/or organization.”

 

The CAM framework is proven effective through research and has initiated successful community drive policy to address tobacco-related health disparities in San Francisco. The community-based model allows the department to collaborate with community leaders who are passionate and determined to lower HPV related cancers by improving HPV vaccination rates.

 

“We know that HPV can cause six types of cancer, and the vaccine can prevent up to 90% of those cancers, so the work these four projects are undertaking is of critical importance to the health of Oregonians,” Shannon says.

 

Recruiting Community Leaders

Over the next month, Crook County Health Department will be recruiting six community leaders—both youth and adults — who are passionate about lowering cancer rates in Crook County and can commit to a two-year project. The community leaders will receive a stipend for their participation, and will also receive experience and training in public health, research, public speaking, how to create community-wide projects, and community outreach.

To Learn More:

 

For more Information and general questions contact:

Katie Walsh

Project Coordinator

kwalsh@h.co.crook.or.us

541-447-3260

Katie Plumb

Prevention & Health Promotion Supervisor

kplumb@h.co.crook.or.us

541-447-3260

