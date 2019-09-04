News

Crook County Fire adds new battalion chief

Amid reorganization, increased staffing

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 12:21 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:21 AM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Crook County Fire and Rescue announced Tuesday that Dan Drayton has been hired as its newest shift battalion chief. He previously served with Redmond Fire for the past 16 years and brings a wealth of experience and training, both in fire and EMS. 

 

For Crook County Fire and Rescue, the addition of a new shift battalion chief is the next step in the process of changing its staffing deployment model. The change is allowing for an increased staffing level at all of the district’s three stations, the agency said.

 

The fire district recently finalized a new collective bargaining agreement with its labor union that took effect July 1. The new contract agreement reorganized some positions within the bargaining unit. 

 

With the reorganization, the district is now deploying personnel differently. When the re-organization is complete, there will be a lieutenant/paramedic assigned to oversee each of the district’s three stations 24 hours a day. The lieutenants will be paired with volunteers and paid on-call employees in Juniper Canyon and Powell Butte. 

 

At the Prineville station, the lieutenant will be partnered with three career firefighter paramedics along with volunteers and paid on call members. A 24-hour shift battalion chief will oversee and assist in managing the emergency responses within the District.  Dan Drayton is the newest of the three shift battalion chiefs and fills a newly created vacancy. The new style of deployment started July 1. 

 

This increase in service level was made possible by a new funding mechanism that allocates money to the fire district from the large companies in the enterprise zone.  The funding mechanism is an agreement between the fire district, city and county that allows a percentage of the yearly money from the enterprise zone to go towards improved fire protection. The agreement was finalized in May of this year.

 

The fire district said the reorganization and deployment has improved station staffing and will mean shorter response times and a better chance of saving life and property in an emergency. 

 

Scheduled career staffing in all three district stations is a true milestone, the district said, and Battalion Chief Dan Drayton will be an integral part of the team that will provide the community with improved service. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns