Crook County chooses new mental health service provider

PRINEVILLE - BestCare Treatment Services will take over as the Crook County Community Mental Health provider, replacing Lutheran Community Services Northwest, with a goal transition date of Dec. 1., the county announced Wednesday.

A verbal agreement has been reached between LCS, BestCare and the Crook County commissioners to make the transition. A formal written agreement is in the works, officials said.

“Our goal is to do what is best for the people of Crook County,” said LCS Northwest President and CEO David Duea. “Being a county mental health provider does not play to our strengths. I’m excited for BestCare, as they are better-suited to be a county mental health provider.”

BestCare has provided behavioral health services in Central Oregon since 1997 and has been the community mental health provider for Jefferson County since 2002. The organization provides a wide array of behavioral health services in Jefferson, Deschutes, and Klamath counties.

“Our mission is to provide compassionate care to people with behavioral health concerns,” said BestCare CEO Rick Treleaven, “with a focus on working closely with our community partners.”

LCS Northwest has been offering behavioral health services in Prineville for more than 30 years. There are currently more than 30 LCS Northwest employees and about 675 clients in Prineville. The immediate plan is for BestCare to retain LCS Northwest employees.

“We want to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Duea said. “That includes leasing our Pioneer Memorial Hospital facility to BestCare for their use as the Crook County mental health provider.”

LCS Northwest has more than 700 employees in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Crook County was the only place where LCS was the county mental health services provider. BestCare is the community mental health provider for Jefferson County, based in Madras.

The Crook County Court, the board of commissioners for Crook County, has been involved in discussions to date, and supports the ongoing transition efforts.

“We would like to thank Lutheran for their many years of service to the people of Crook County,” said Seth Crawford, the county judge and presiding officer of the County Court. “We look forward to working with Best Care and having a fresh perspective on mental health treatment in our community.”

Duea said, “BestCare is positioned to come in and provide excellent services to the residents of Crook County. The transition will help Lutheran continue to grow our services in other areas that play to our strengths.”

LCS Northwest will continue to offer services in Bend and Terrebonne.