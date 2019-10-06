News

Crook County ATV crash seriously injures Calif. man

Investigators: Alcohol believed to be a factor

Posted: Oct 06, 2019 03:49 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:49 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A Red Bluff, California man was seriously injured Saturday night when his ATV crashed and rolled over him on a road south of Prineville, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched just before 10:30 p.m. to the reported quad ATV injury crash in the 6600 block of Southeast Riverdance Road, about seven miles south of Prineville, Sgt. Jacob Childers said.

Deputies found a blue Polaris Sportsman ATV, damaged but running and resting upright in the sagebrush about 15 feet south of the road, off the eastbound shoulder, Childers said.

The operator, Scott E. Gilbert, 57, of Red Bluff, California, was lying about 30 feet east of the ATV, injured and not moving, the sergeant said.

Evidence indicated Gilbert was riding to the west when the ATV left the road, onto the soft eastbound shoulder. Childers said Gilbert over-corrected, causing the ATV to roll and cartwheel, rolling over the rider.

Childers said Gilbert was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Prineville, then flown by AirLink air ambulance to St. Charles Bend. A house supervisor said he was in fair condition Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear, according to the sergeant, who said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Crook County Fire & Rescue assisted at the crash scene, Childers said. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

