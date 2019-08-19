Crews fight 4-alarm fire at Salem pallet company

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire early Monday at a Salem wooden pallet business (Photo: KGW )

(Update: More details; business will rebuild)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews battled a four-alarm blaze at a wooden pallet facility in Salem, with flames leaping high into the night sky.

The Statesman Journal reports the fire was initially reported before 3 a.m. Monday.

Carly Taylor, one of the owners of Oregon Pallet, said the business lost its pallet inventory, about 10 trucks, a grind yard where the business recycles wood fiber, and an excavator. Authorities said no structures were burned.

Several units from Salem Fire Department battled the blaze with units from surrounding agencies.

Taylor said her business is fully insured and will rebuild.