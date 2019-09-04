News

Crescent Lake Sno-Park to close for paving project

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

CRESCENT, Ore. - Visitors to the Crescent Lake area should be advised that the Crescent Lake Sno-Park, including restrooms and information kiosk, will be temporarily closed for repaving during the second week of September. 

The sno-park is located on the Deschutes National Forest near the junction of Forest Roads 60 and 6005.   

The repaving project will add an asphalt overlay on top of the existing cracked surface, which officials said will improve recreation site conditions.

A contractor will be doing the work from Sept. 9–13. The work is funded through a grant in partnership with Oregon Parks and Recreation. 

For more information, visitors may contact the Crescent Lake Ranger District: (541) 433-3200.

