Hwy. 20 partly reopens in Harney County after crash

Collision reported about 20 miles east of Hampton

By:
Posted: Nov 13, 2019 02:16 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 02:44 PM PST

HAMPTON, Ore. - (Update: Eastbound lane reopens)

A reported serious-injury single-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 85 miles east of Bend in Harney County for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. and unconfirmed scanner reports indicated a vehicle had left the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

The crash initially was reported as being 25 miles east of Bend. The location was corrected a short time later to the area of milepost 83, 19 miles east of Hampton.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said a lengthy closure is possible for a crash investigation. The highway's eastbound lane was reopened by about 2:40 p.m.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.
 

