Hwy. 126 reopens after crash near Powell Butte

(Update: Highway open again)

A reported head-on crash closed state Highway 126 in the Powell Butte area on Tuesday evening for several hours, initial reports indicated.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of milepost 7, close to the Powell Butte Highway, according to ODOT TripCheck.

An AirLink helicopter was activated and first responders and ODOT rushed to the scene, but unconfirmed scanner reports indicated three patients were being taken by ground ambulance to St. Charles Bend and Redmond.

The road was reopened later Tuesday night, though traffic in the area appeared to still be slow.

