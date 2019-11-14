County to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road
In a week, for the winter season
BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Road Department said Thursday it plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road (Forest Service Road 21) for the winter on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Cascade Lakes Highway will close west of Mount Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270. Paulina Lake Road will be closed where the 10-mile snow park gate is located, which will restrict access to Paulina and East Lake.
Both roads are usually reopened by Memorial Day, depending on the weather.
For more information, please call the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.
