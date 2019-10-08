News

Counter-protesters file civil rights suit against Portland

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 09:32 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:32 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three protesters who said they were assaulted by Portland police during a 2018 demonstration against Patriot Prayer have filed a federal civil rights suit against the city and police.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland Monday.

Aaron Cantu says he suffered a traumatic brain injury from a flash-bang grenade that struck him in the head.

James Mattox says police hit him with rubber projectiles.

Tracy Molina says an officer grabbed her protest sign from behind then knocked her to the ground. The suit says a large group of officers then tackled and arrested her.

Police have said protesters had thrown a "chemical agent" and other objects at officers. Multiple counter-protesters said they didn't see anything thrown at officers.

Portland police and the city attorney didn't respond to messages for comment Monday night.

