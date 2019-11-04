News

Consortium names Norris to 'child care accelerator' post

To work on variety of efforts to address shortage

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 03:20 PM PST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:20 PM PST

BEND, Ore. - A consortium of regional businesses, early learning and health organizations, and the Bend Chamber who are focused on tackling Central Oregon’s shortage of child care announced Monday it has hired Megan Norris to begin work on creating more options for those looking for quality, affordable child care.

Norris recently relocated from the Sacramento, Calif., area, where she was involved in the development of utility-scale solar projects and a high-profile urban infill neighborhood, complete with more than 350 homes, five city parks and a community clubhouse.

She has also managed campaigns for the Sierra Club California Clean Cars program, coordinated outreach for Housing California to increase affordable housing, and served on the staff of state and national election campaigns.

“The lack of quality child care options in Central Oregon is unacceptable,” Norris said in Monday's announcement. “I’m excited to find ways to increase available child care to help support our region’s families and workforce.”

Norris will spearhead efforts to pilot new potential collaborative child care programming and operations between Oregon State University-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College to be built and replicated throughout the region.

To address the funding challenges of developing and expanding child care facilities, Norris will work with employers, public sector organizations and private investors willing to help offset costs.

As the Central Oregon Child Care Accelerator, Norris will also lead an effort to help broker collaborative projects that create additional quality and affordable child care in Central Oregon while working with regional partners to assist childcare providers in understanding and navigating the permitting process to expand or build their own facilities.

There are openings for only one in three children under the age of 5 in registered Central Oregon child care centers and in-home providers.

“This is not only a crisis for families seeking affordable and high-quality child care, it impacts employers who are struggling to attract and retain talent in a record-low unemployment environment,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO and a member of the group overseeing the effort.

Working with a regional oversight group, the Child Care Accelerator position is housed with BendNEXT, the Bend Chamber of Commerce’s 501(c)3 workforce development nonprofit, until a new regional organization is formed. Funding for the position is still needed and can be donated to BendNEXT by contacting info@bendchamber.org.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving