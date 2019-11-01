Conservation, recreation advisory panel member sought

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking applications for membership on the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 13.

The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is a new way for Oregonians to support projects that protect and enhance the species and habitats identified in the Oregon Conservation Strategy and create new opportunities for wildlife watching, urban conservation, community science and other wildlife-associated recreation.

The advisory committee will consist of nine Oregonians who will convene to advise the Fish and Wildlife Commission on expenditures related to the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund. The Legislature created both the advisory committee and the Conservation and Recreation Fund in House Bill 2829 this year.

For most of our history, ODFW's work to protect and enhance fish, wildlife, and their habitats has been supported by people who hunt and fish. This new Conservation and Recreation Fund is an opportunity for all Oregonians to contribute to building a broader conservation legacy for present and future generations.

The legislature set $1 million in General Fund aside for this Fund, but ODFW cannot access those state dollars unless the agency and partners raise matching funds of $1 million. The Department is working with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation to start this fundraising campaign.

Visit myOWF.org/ocrf to contribute.

To apply for consideration to the advisory committee, review the materials on the Governor's Boards and Commissions page (https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx).

Please send a completed interest form (https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Documents/2018%20Interest%20Form.pdf), your resume, and a letter of interest to odfw.ocrf@state.or.us.

Applications can also be sent by mail to Oregon Conservation & Recreation Advisory Committee, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR 97302.

For more information on the Conservation & Recreation Fund or Advisory Committee, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/ or contact Davia Palmeri, davia.m.palmeri@state.or.us.