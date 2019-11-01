News

Conservation, recreation advisory panel member sought

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 08:26 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:26 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking applications for membership on the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 13.

The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is a new way for Oregonians to support projects that protect and enhance the species and habitats identified in the Oregon Conservation Strategy and create new opportunities for wildlife watching, urban conservation, community science and other wildlife-associated recreation.

The advisory committee will consist of nine Oregonians who will convene to advise the Fish and Wildlife Commission on expenditures related to the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund. The Legislature created both the advisory committee and the Conservation and Recreation Fund in House Bill 2829 this year.

For most of our history, ODFW's work to protect and enhance fish, wildlife, and their habitats has been supported by people who hunt and fish. This new Conservation and Recreation Fund is an opportunity for all Oregonians to contribute to building a broader conservation legacy for present and future generations.

The legislature set $1 million in General Fund aside for this Fund, but ODFW cannot access those state dollars unless the agency and partners raise matching funds of $1 million. The Department is working with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation to start this fundraising campaign.

Visit myOWF.org/ocrf to contribute.

To apply for consideration to the advisory committee, review the materials on the Governor's Boards and Commissions page (https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx).

Please send a completed interest form (https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Documents/2018%20Interest%20Form.pdf), your resume, and a letter of interest to odfw.ocrf@state.or.us.

Applications can also be sent by mail to Oregon Conservation & Recreation Advisory Committee, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR 97302.

The deadline for applications for positions on this Advisory Committee will be Friday, December 13, 2019.

For more information on the Conservation & Recreation Fund or Advisory Committee, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/ or contact Davia Palmeri, davia.m.palmeri@state.or.us.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters