Community Orchestra of C.O. becomes Bend Pops Orchestra

BEND, Ore. - Megan Kissel, executive board director for The Community Orchestra of Central Oregon, announced exciting news this week that the orchestra officially changed its name to Bend Pops Orchestra as of October 1. The group premiered its new logo as well. A new website with a more modern look and feel rounds out the rebrand.



Ms. Kissel states that the new name better communicates the organization's musical focus and target audience, adding, "The name tells the community what to expect at our concerts. Pops music is very accessible to everyone, and is meant to be enjoyed by entire families. We hope to see more people of all ages at our concerts."



Pops music is nothing new to the orchestra. Traditionally, "pops" orchestras play familiar pop music arrangements, Broadway hits, big band tunes, and light jazz, along with well-known classical works. These genres have comprised the orchestra's repertoire dating back to its inception in 2014.



Ms. Kissel adds that the name Bend Pops Orchestra will increase the group's brand recognition within the community, serve to grow its audience, and strengthen its long-term sustainability. Additionally, the Pops moniker better distinguishes the group from the Central Oregon Symphony, a symphonic orchestra playing a more traditional classical repertoire.



The group's new logo reflects the fun and inclusive nature of the group and its music, and the introduction of color presents a more playful image.



Ms. Kissel stresses that the group's status as a community orchestra will not change. "We are a very inclusive group, and invite all area musicians to join us. There is no audition process. All skill levels are welcome." The group holds rehearsals weekly at Mountain View High School in Bend.



Many members of the orchestra and music community have expressed excitement over the name change. Kissel says, "Our new name quickly communicates who we are. It better tells our story that we are our community's one and only pops orchestra."



For further information regarding Bend Pops Orchestra, visit BendPops.org.