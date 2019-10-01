News

Community Orchestra of C.O. becomes Bend Pops Orchestra

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 03:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:34 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Megan Kissel, executive board director for The Community Orchestra of Central Oregon, announced exciting news this week that the orchestra officially changed its name to Bend Pops Orchestra as of October 1. The group premiered its new logo as well. A new website with a more modern look and feel rounds out the rebrand.

Ms. Kissel states that the new name better communicates the organization's musical focus and target audience, adding, "The name tells the community what to expect at our concerts. Pops music is very accessible to everyone, and is meant to be enjoyed by entire families. We hope to see more people of all ages at our concerts."

Pops music is nothing new to the orchestra. Traditionally, "pops" orchestras play familiar pop music arrangements, Broadway hits, big band tunes, and light jazz, along with well-known classical works. These genres have comprised the orchestra's repertoire dating back to its inception in 2014.  

Ms. Kissel adds that the name Bend Pops Orchestra will increase the group's brand recognition within the community, serve to grow its audience, and strengthen its long-term sustainability. Additionally, the Pops moniker better distinguishes the group from the Central Oregon Symphony, a symphonic orchestra playing a more traditional classical repertoire.

The group's new logo reflects the fun and inclusive nature of the group and its music, and the introduction of color presents a more playful image.

Ms. Kissel stresses that the group's status as a community orchestra will not change. "We are a very inclusive group, and invite all area musicians to join us. There is no audition process. All skill levels are welcome." The group holds rehearsals weekly at Mountain View High School in Bend.  

Many members of the orchestra and music community have expressed excitement over the name change. Kissel says, "Our new name quickly communicates who we are. It better tells our story that we are our community's one and only pops orchestra."
 

###


For further information regarding Bend Pops Orchestra, visit BendPops.org.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates