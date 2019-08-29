News

Community invited to new school celebration

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 05:19 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:19 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Community members are invited to celebrate the opening of Bend-La Pine Schools’ 19th elementary school, North Star Elementary School, during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 4:30 p.m. 

 

Attendees will be able to meet teachers and staff, take a tour, enjoy a free BBQ and hear from local leaders about how this new school is already benefiting students and the community.

 

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this new school alongside our supportive community, dedicated staff members and new students,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson.

 

North Star is a two-story school situated in north-central Bend, which will help relieve overcrowding at elementary schools in northwest and northeast Bend. North Star includes 24 classrooms, a dedicated gym, commons area and media center, and is based on the designs for Silver Rail Elementary School.

 

“Our staff members are overjoyed for students and families to experience the school first hand and really come together as a North Star community for the first time,” said Principal Kevin Gehrig.

 

Construction of North Star is one of more than 150 projects that are part of the 2017 construction bond passed by voters. More than 100 people have been employed to make the completion of this new school a reality. Thanks to construction of new schools and classrooms, more than 400 additional jobs are sustained in Deschutes County each year, according to IMPLAN economic data.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


