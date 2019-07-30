News

Community invited to 'Chalk the Walks' at St. Charles Cancer Center

Project partners with The Joy Team of Bend

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 04:05 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:05 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - St. Charles Cancer Center is teaming up with The Joy Team to host Chalk the Walks on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help spread positive messages through sidewalk chalk art.

The event, which will take place near the cancer center entrance and in the Healing Garden at 2500 NE Neff Road in Bend, will also feature live entertainment by musician Shireen Amini and Hawaiian dancers, as well as snacks, a chalking contest and balloons.

Chalk the Walks is an annual international event that takes place with the sole purpose of infusing as many people as possible with some much-needed joy and inspiration. The event began in Vancouver, Wash., in 2011 and has spread to all 50 U.S. states and 11 other countries around the world.

The words ‘you have cancer’ are life changing. Facing a cancer diagnosis and going through treatment can be physically, emotionally and financially draining, said Wendy Rudy, survivorship and community education coordinator. Both the cancer survivor and their family can feel afraid and alone. We are bringing Chalk the Walks back to St. Charles Cancer Center in order to bring joy, share love and offer hope to our courageous cancer fighters and their families.

In addition to St. Charles Cancer Center in Bend, St. Charles Cancer Center in Redmond and Heart ‘n Home Hospice & Palliative Care in Bend and La Pine will also be hosting Chalk the Walk events Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The concept seems so simple, yet last year we saw first-hand the impact our community had when it came out and chalked positives messages of hope and inspiration around the cancer center healing garden,” Rudy said. “Not only did they bring smiles to everyone entering the cancer center, but also something positive changed inside them as well.”

For more information about Chalk the Walks, contact Wendy Rudy, survivorship and community education coordinator, at wfrudy@stcharleshealthcare.org or 541-706-2969.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23