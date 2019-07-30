Community invited to 'Chalk the Walks' at St. Charles Cancer Center

BEND, Ore. - St. Charles Cancer Center is teaming up with The Joy Team to host Chalk the Walks on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help spread positive messages through sidewalk chalk art.

The event, which will take place near the cancer center entrance and in the Healing Garden at 2500 NE Neff Road in Bend, will also feature live entertainment by musician Shireen Amini and Hawaiian dancers, as well as snacks, a chalking contest and balloons.

Chalk the Walks is an annual international event that takes place with the sole purpose of infusing as many people as possible with some much-needed joy and inspiration. The event began in Vancouver, Wash., in 2011 and has spread to all 50 U.S. states and 11 other countries around the world.

“The words ‘you have cancer’ are life changing. Facing a cancer diagnosis and going through treatment can be physically, emotionally and financially draining,” said Wendy Rudy, survivorship and community education coordinator. “Both the cancer survivor and their family can feel afraid and alone. We are bringing Chalk the Walks back to St. Charles Cancer Center in order to bring joy, share love and offer hope to our courageous cancer fighters and their families.”

In addition to St. Charles Cancer Center in Bend, St. Charles Cancer Center in Redmond and Heart ‘n Home Hospice & Palliative Care in Bend and La Pine will also be hosting Chalk the Walk events Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The concept seems so simple, yet last year we saw first-hand the impact our community had when it came out and chalked positives messages of hope and inspiration around the cancer center healing garden,” Rudy said. “Not only did they bring smiles to everyone entering the cancer center, but also something positive changed inside them as well.”