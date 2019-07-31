COIC receives grant to boost local food market

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council said Wednesday it recently received a Rural Business Development Grant for $50,000 from USDA Rural Development. The grant will support COIC's ongoing work to enhance and expand Central Oregon’s local food system, focusing on the growth of the wholesale market.

COIC developed the grant application in close collaboration with local partners, including Agricultural Connections and more than a dozen local farmers and ranchers.

The Central Oregon Wholesale Expansion project will assist 14 small, rural farmers and ranchers to access new wholesale market channels, increase current revenue from wholesale sales, and further develop the volume of local food supply available to meet growing regional demand.

To achieve these goals, COIC will work with current wholesale suppliers on product and service improvements, provide technical assistance in the form of a regional Wholesale Production Coordinator, and research the potential to develop “backhaul” opportunities with local distributors to open up new markets in Eugene and Portland for food products produced in Central Oregon.

The outcomes of this project will not only support increased annual revenues for existing farmers and ranchers, but also lower barriers to entry for local producers who would like to begin selling to wholesale markets in the future, the agency said.

COIC Community and Economic Development Manager Scott Aycock said, “We are extremely pleased to able to continue working with our regional partners to expand the local wholesale market and contribute to the growth of our local food system."

"This project, and our partnership with Agricultural Connections, serves as a market catalyst and will help local producers meet growing commercial demand for high-quality local food in Central Oregon.”

About COIC:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC)- In 1972, COIC was designated a Council of Governments organized under ORS 190. COIC provides services to the counties of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson and the cities of Bend, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Metolius, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our offices are located throughout Central Oregon. COIC employs more than 100 people and provides services in the following areas: employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, transportation, regional planning and governance, community and economic development. COIC provides regional transportation services in the tri-county area via Cascades East Transit. They work with a variety of clients, including job seekers, alternative high school students, small business owners, government officials, non-profits, etc.