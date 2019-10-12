COCC, Pacific NW College of Art sign transfer agreement

Central Oregon Community College students now have path to studies at Pacific Northwest College of Art (Photo: COCC)

BEND, Ore. - Central Oregon Community College says its art and design students have an incredible new educational opportunity, thanks to a recent transfer agreement between COCC and the Pacific Northwest College of Art. COCC students who transfer to PNCA are now able to receive a scholarship of $20,000 per year, guaranteed for up to three years, for a total of $60,000.

The art scholarship is available to all COCC graduating students who apply and are accepted into PNCA. In addition, the agreement outlines a clear pathway for students to begin their coursework at COCC and complete a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at PNCA.

The agreement is part of PNCA's broader effort to make its nationally recognized fine art and design education available to more students.

"This transfer scholarship offered by Pacific Northwest College of Art to students at Central Oregon Community College offers an ease of transition and cost affordability to achieving their BFA," stated Christopher Maples, PNCA's interim president. "We are pleased to formalize this ongoing relationship with Central Oregon Community College and look forward to welcoming their graduates in the years to come."

"For our art students, and for our college, this is a wonderful day," said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. "To have such a fine institution open the doors of opportunity for our students is very fortunate for our aspiring artists and designers."

Founded in Portland in 1909 as the Museum Art School, PNCA has helped shape the region's visual art and design landscape for more than a century. Today, PNCA offers 12 Bachelor of Fine Art programs in art and design, eight graduate programs, including Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts programs within the Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies, a post-baccalaureate program and community education courses for artists and designers of all ages.