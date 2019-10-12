News

COCC, Pacific NW College of Art sign transfer agreement

Students can get 3 years, $60K in scholarships

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 03:26 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:26 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Central Oregon Community College says its art and design students have an incredible new educational opportunity, thanks to a recent transfer agreement between COCC and the Pacific Northwest College of Art. COCC students who transfer to PNCA are now able to receive a scholarship of $20,000 per year, guaranteed for up to three years, for a total of $60,000.

The art scholarship is available to all COCC graduating students who apply and are accepted into PNCA. In addition, the agreement outlines a clear pathway for students to begin their coursework at COCC and complete a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at PNCA.

The agreement is part of PNCA's broader effort to make its nationally recognized fine art and design education available to more students.

"This transfer scholarship offered by Pacific Northwest College of Art to students at Central Oregon Community College offers an ease of transition and cost affordability to achieving their BFA," stated Christopher Maples, PNCA's interim president. "We are pleased to formalize this ongoing relationship with Central Oregon Community College and look forward to welcoming their graduates in the years to come."

"For our art students, and for our college, this is a wonderful day," said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. "To have such a fine institution open the doors of opportunity for our students is very fortunate for our aspiring artists and designers."

Founded in Portland in 1909 as the Museum Art School, PNCA has helped shape the region's visual art and design landscape for more than a century. Today, PNCA offers 12 Bachelor of Fine Art programs in art and design, eight graduate programs, including Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts programs within the Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies, a post-baccalaureate program and community education courses for artists and designers of all ages.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6