Coast toddler killed by father backing up pickup

OTIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was struck and killed in northwest Oregon when his father backed a pickup truck in the driveway.

KOIN reports that emergency responders rushed to the home in Otis, Oregon, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The pickup's 51-year-old driver, Thomas Bartlett, was backing up in the driveway of the home to park his pickup when his 15-month-old was hit.

The toddler was rushed to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The family is cooperating, officials said, and no criminal charges are pending.