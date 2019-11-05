News

Coast Guard helps remove Vancouver pipeline protesters

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 01:14 PM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:14 PM PST

Protesters at the Port of Vancouver, Washington, are blocking a shipment of pipeline meant for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project, and the Coast Guard is stepping in to help police remove them..

KOIN reports that Tuesday morning, at least five people climbed up and chained themselves on the dock where the shipment is to be loaded off of.

Other "kayaktivists" were in the surrounding water, rallying behind the climbers to stop this project they say "is jeopardizing a livable future for everyone on this planet."

Local law enforcement and the Coast Guard were monitoring the situation.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline carries crude oil from the Alberta tar sands to the British Columbia coast for export. The expansion project would add a second parallel line that would nearly triple the system's capacity.

The Coast Guard said it is enforcing a 200-yard safety zone around Berth 9 at the Port of Vancouver.

A law enforcement team from Coast Guard Station Portland is on scene and working with local law enforcement to remove uncooperative protestors, who were hanging from hammocks at the pier and chaining themselves to the pilings. Protestors are reportedly targeting the motor vessel Patagonia, which is carrying pipeline material onboard.

The Coast Guard was notified of the situation at 7:04 a.m. by the Port of Vancouver facility security manager and the Patagonia's shipping agent. The Patagonia was transiting the Columbia River and inbound Berth 9.

The safety zone was established and a safety marine information broadcast is being broadcast over VHF-FM radio. The Coast Guard has enacted special local boating regulations to ensure the safety of waterway users.

"Our goal is to ensure all recreational and commercial waterway users are allowed to have appropriate access to the Columbia River," said Capt. Gretchen Bailey, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and Acting Captain of the Port. "Activists have the right to peacefully protest on the river as long as they are not impeding vessel movement."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


