Coast Guard, fire department rescue mother and daughter

Posted: Nov 02, 2019 03:13 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:13 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a rescue crew pulled a mother and daughter from the Willamette River after their small boat overturned early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard says a third woman swam to shore and called for help at about 3:15 a.m. after the 16-foot (5-meter) aluminum skiff overturned.

A Coast Guard crew from a station in Portland responded in a 29-foot rescue boat and pulled one woman from the water while members of the Sauvie Island Volunteer Fire Department pulled the second woman from the water.

The Coast Guard says the women were treated for symptoms related to hypothermia.

They were reported in stable condition.

