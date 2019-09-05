C.O. seniors' top issues: Transportation, housing

BEND, Ore. - While cities across Central Oregon grapple with demographic changes and plan for new infrastructure, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon is advocating for the needs of the area's largest growing population—older adults, and has results of a new survey to look at top priorities to address.

The nonprofit organization held community forums across the tri-county area earlier this year and plans to present its results at the Boomerama expo in Redmond this Saturday.

More than 100 older adults and community advocates participated in the Council on Aging’s “Aging Together” forums to discuss the top priority issues, as well as out-of-the-box solutions to address older adult needs in the near future.

Forums were held in six cities: Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and La Pine. Participants in five of the six cities identified the top priority areas for older adults as:

Door-to-door transportation

Affordable and mobility-appropriate housing

Social support and connections to combat isolation

Communication of information and support services

“Almost a quarter of Central Oregon’s residents are over the age of 65,” said Denise LaBuda, director of strategic initiatives for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. “When we think about planning for our future, it is essential to address the needs of this expanding population group and create a supportive community that ages together.”

LaBuda will deliver Boomerama’s keynote speech, titled, “Aging Together in Central Oregon: Creative Ideas for Community and Connection.” The speech will take place at 1 p.m. and will present findings from the community forums and out-of-the-box ideas to resolve shared issues.

Boomerama, now in its second year, is an annual event aimed at adults over 50 and featuring workshops, an informational expo with local and national organizations, entertainment, and health and wellness screenings. The event takes place at the Redmond Expo Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at www.boomerama.com.

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon provides information and resources to adults 60 and over and their unpaid caregivers. Services include Meals on Wheels for homebound older adults, Medicare options counseling, and free guidance from information specialists and case managers about a variety of issues related to aging and living independently. For more information, call the Council on Aging of Central Oregon at (541) 678-5483.

For updates and news about aging together in Central Oregon, follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon or visit www.councilonaging.org.