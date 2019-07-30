C.O. Realtors help improve Jefferson County trails

CO Realtors help improve Jefferson County trails

MADRAS, Ore. - The Central Oregon Association of Realtors has received a $5,000 Placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors to help make Jefferson County a better place to live by creating greater access to a multi-use trail system for walkers, runners, horse riders, mountain bikers and e-bike riders.

The Madras East Hills Trails Project is a trail system east of town, just across from Juniper Hills Park. COAR is also contributing $500 toward the project. Madras Realtors recently volunteered at the trail system, installing signs and helping to build and refine trail features such as berms.

The project is led by the Central Oregon Trail Alliance.

"The COTA Madras Chapter is proud to be working with COAR on the Madras East Hills Trails Project, where we're bringing mountain biking, horseback riding and running trails to our community," said Brennan Morrow, Madras Chapter Rep for COTA. "Our local Realtors have shown a deep support for this project by coming out and working on the trail. In Madras, our Realtors aren't afraid to get their hands dirty."

Placemaking grants are awarded to local and state Realtor associations to help them and their members create new public spaces and destinations in a community. Realtor associations and their Realtor members are actively engaged in the community and know the projects that would benefit most from these placemaking funds.

"It is exciting to be a part of this important project to make Madras a better place to live," said Cathy Stewart, Principal Broker with Cathy Stewart Realty in Madras. "We had a great turnout of Realtors, and I was happy to work and help make the trail better."

For more information on the Madras East Hills Trails project, visit https://www.cotamtb.com/madras-east-hills.html. To find out more about COAR and NAR's work to improve our local communities, visit http://www.coar.com/about/community-involvement.